1/1
Ray P. McCarl
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray P. McCarl, 89, of Fort Madison, passed away at 6:41 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Sunnybrook Assisted Living.
He was born on Aug. 3, 1931, in Corydon,  to Ray and Iva Farr McCarl. On Aug. 20, 1949, Ray married Olive "Margie" Tory in Fort Madison.
Ray was owner and operator of McCarl & Son Tree Service for over 70 years. He also worked at Burrows Paper Company and retired in 1997. Ray enjoyed camping, fishing and wintering in Texas.
Survivors include his wife, Margie McCarl of Fort Madison; one son, William McCarl of Fort Madison; one granddaughter, Jeri McCarl of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; one great grandson, Cameron McCarl of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; and one brother, Richard McCarl of Keokuk.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and two brothers.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Timothy Greenwald officiating. The family will meet with friends from 10 a,n, until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for Southeastern Renal Dialysis and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by King-Lynk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved