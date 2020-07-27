Ray Thomas "Tom" Dickson II, 83, of Keokuk, Monday, died July 20, 2020, at River Hills Village in Keokuk.
He was born Sept. 27, 1936, in Keokuk, the son of Ray Thomas and Virginia Lawrence Dickson.
Tom graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1955.
He was first united in marriage with Mary Schweer on April 16, 1961. They later divorced. She preceded him in death on Aug. 20, 2017. On June 28, 1975 Tom was united in marriage with Susan Cheek in Clarence, Mo. She survives.
Other survivors include one son, Ray T. Dickson III of Keokuk; three grandchildren, Amanda (Michael) Pulliam of Springfield, Mo., and Ray Thomas (Tommy) Dickson IV Forquer, and Sheena Hancock, both of Keokuk; and six great-grandchildren, Michael, Grace, Larry, Addison Isabella and Rae Lynn.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray T. Dickson; mother, Virginia Dickson Hawkins; and step-father, W.G. Hawkins.
Tom had been employed in his younger years as a projectionist at Plaza Cinema and Frisina Theaters. He later had been employed by Vrandenberg Enterprises, Irv Lindner at the Keokuk Airport, as a tool master at Seither and Cherry, and as an electrician at F.A. Dunn and Max Gorham. Tom was a sound and lights operator for Hendrick Sound in Fairfield for many fairs and country music shows in the southern Iowa area. He was the stage manager at the Grand Theater for many years. Tom helped on the minstrel shows and met Snookie Pryor. He was also a founding electrician for the City of Christmas in Keokuk and had worked on the Lock and Dam No. 19 in 1955. Tom provided the electrical power for the 1st Dam Festival. He had also worked for D & K Inc. doing sound and lights at the Nauvoo Grape Festival, several dance recitals, and for the Civic Music Association. He was the owner and operator of Dickson Electric for over 50 years.
Tom was a member of Rollin' on the River, City of Christmas and the Keokuk Kiwanis. He had also been past president of the Eagles Club and the Hickory Grove Cemetery and School Association.
He loved going down to the river and also drinking coffee with his coffee group. He never met a stranger and was always there for his family.
A Gathering of Remembrance will be held for family and friends from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk. Burial will be in the Hickory Grove Cemetery in rural Keokuk. Social distancing requirements will be in place and attendees may be limited according to those requirements. Masks are strongly encouraged.
Memorials may be made to the Rollin' on the River scholarship fund at P.O. Box 1391, Keokuk, IA, or Hickory Grove Cemetery.
