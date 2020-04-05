Home

POWERED BY

Services
Banks & Beals Funeral Homes - Dallas City Facility
579 E. 3rd St.
Dallas City, IL 62330
(217) 852-3515
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Ellison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Franklin Ellison


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Franklin Ellison Obituary
Raymond Franklin Ellison, 82, of Carthage, Ill., formerly of Dallas City, Ill., passed away at 1:07 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
He was born May 21, 1937, in Adrian, Ill/., the son of Maurice and Frances (Noble) Ellison. On Dec. 30, 1978, he married Laura Jane Lieurance Kaler in Dallas City. She preceded him in death on Dec. 7, 2003.
Raymond retired from Eugene Scanlan's farm where he worked for many years. He loved farming. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed going out for biscuits and gravy with his brother, John Henry, going "to the Boat," and attending baseball and basketball games. Back in the day, he loved to shoot pool and play cards. Raymond was a small man with a huge heart.
He is survived by four children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Jean Winters of Oregon, Nancy Tedrow of Muscatine, and Stella Lester of Branson, Mo.; three brothers, John Henry Ellison of Dallas City, Tom Ellison of Fort Madison, and Donald Dale Ellison of Macomb, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janie and four children; five brothers, Harold Lloyd, William, Richard, Wayne and Laurence Ellison; and three sisters, Mary Ann, Ruth and Leota.
In accordance with the current CDC guidelines, a private family graveside service will be held at the Harris Cemetery near Dallas City, with Pastor Maxine Dennison officiating.
Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Dallas City, is assisting with the arrangements. To sign the guestbook and leave a condolence, please visit Raymond's obituary at banksandbeals.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -