Raymond Franklin Ellison, 82, of Carthage, Ill., formerly of Dallas City, Ill., passed away at 1:07 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
He was born May 21, 1937, in Adrian, Ill/., the son of Maurice and Frances (Noble) Ellison. On Dec. 30, 1978, he married Laura Jane Lieurance Kaler in Dallas City. She preceded him in death on Dec. 7, 2003.
Raymond retired from Eugene Scanlan's farm where he worked for many years. He loved farming. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed going out for biscuits and gravy with his brother, John Henry, going "to the Boat," and attending baseball and basketball games. Back in the day, he loved to shoot pool and play cards. Raymond was a small man with a huge heart.
He is survived by four children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Jean Winters of Oregon, Nancy Tedrow of Muscatine, and Stella Lester of Branson, Mo.; three brothers, John Henry Ellison of Dallas City, Tom Ellison of Fort Madison, and Donald Dale Ellison of Macomb, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janie and four children; five brothers, Harold Lloyd, William, Richard, Wayne and Laurence Ellison; and three sisters, Mary Ann, Ruth and Leota.
In accordance with the current CDC guidelines, a private family graveside service will be held at the Harris Cemetery near Dallas City, with Pastor Maxine Dennison officiating.
Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Dallas City, is assisting with the arrangements. To sign the guestbook and leave a condolence, please visit Raymond's obituary at banksandbeals.com.
