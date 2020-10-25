1/1
Raymond Homer Holt
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Homer Holt, 89, of Donnellson, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

He was born Feb. 4, 1931, a son of Homer and Villa Gwendolyn (Groves) Holt. On June 30, 1956 he married Nancy Lou Spoor at Kahoka, Mo.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War.

He worked for Santa Fe Railroad and DuPont. Later he worked 25 years at Chevron as head operator. Raymond was also a carpenter for more than 50 years and during that time he built three houses and 25 garages throughout Fort Madison.

He was of the Christian faith. He was dedicated to working out and went to the YMCA three times a week for 15 years. He was a member of the Fort Madison Masonic Lodge #13, AF &AM and of the Fort Madison Veteran's Honor Guard. He was the story teller at family gatherings.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Holt; four children, Leanna (Frank) Bush of Monticello, Mo., Angela (Joe) Luchik of Carmel, Ind., Lorraine (Ron) Kuhljuergen of Fort Madison, and Daniel (Amy) Holt of Mt. Pleasant; six grandchildren, Brendan, Derek, Steve, Jared, Jenna, and Jaleesa; six great grandchildren, Claire, Grace, Paige, Benjamin, James, and Max; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Juanita Cullen, and one brother, Buford "Doc" Holt.

A graveside service and burial with military rites will be at 1p.m. Tuesday Oct. 27, at Soldiers Circle, Oakland Cemetery, Fort Madison, with nephew Jerry Holt officiating.

Barr Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Holt family and an online guest book may be found at www.barrmemorialchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barr Memorial Chapel Inc
1919 Avenue F
Fort Madison, IA 52627
(319) 372-5664
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barr Memorial Chapel Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved