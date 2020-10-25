Raymond Homer Holt, 89, of Donnellson, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
He was born Feb. 4, 1931, a son of Homer and Villa Gwendolyn (Groves) Holt. On June 30, 1956 he married Nancy Lou Spoor at Kahoka, Mo.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War.
He worked for Santa Fe Railroad and DuPont. Later he worked 25 years at Chevron as head operator. Raymond was also a carpenter for more than 50 years and during that time he built three houses and 25 garages throughout Fort Madison.
He was of the Christian faith. He was dedicated to working out and went to the YMCA three times a week for 15 years. He was a member of the Fort Madison Masonic Lodge #13, AF &AM and of the Fort Madison Veteran's Honor Guard. He was the story teller at family gatherings.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Holt; four children, Leanna (Frank) Bush of Monticello, Mo., Angela (Joe) Luchik of Carmel, Ind., Lorraine (Ron) Kuhljuergen of Fort Madison, and Daniel (Amy) Holt of Mt. Pleasant; six grandchildren, Brendan, Derek, Steve, Jared, Jenna, and Jaleesa; six great grandchildren, Claire, Grace, Paige, Benjamin, James, and Max; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Juanita Cullen, and one brother, Buford "Doc" Holt.
A graveside service and burial with military rites will be at 1p.m. Tuesday Oct. 27, at Soldiers Circle, Oakland Cemetery, Fort Madison, with nephew Jerry Holt officiating.
Barr Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Holt family