Raymond Merle Todd, 92, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away at 5:24 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Maple Lawn Care Center in Palmyra, Mo.
Raymond was born Sept. 17, 1928, in Dallas City, Ill., the son of Harold and Minnie (Pitman) Todd.
On March 18, 1951, he was united in marriage with Shirley Steffey in Basco, Ill. She preceded him in death in 2005. On July 13, 2013, he was united in marriage to Janice Baker in Hannibal, Mo. She survives.
He enjoyed working and was a long-time employee of the Hamilton Lumber Company, retiring at the age of 77. He was a member of the Pontoosuc Community Church, which he helped build.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Janice, of Hamilton; two sons, Kirby Todd of Quincy, and Terry Todd; one sister, Evelyn (Orville) Hale of Nauvoo; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; two brothers, Hal and Michael; and three sisters, Margaret "Peggy," Leona "Mae," and Barbara.
Funeral services will be at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton Thursday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the South Cemetery near Basco.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home in Hamilton.
Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.