Rebecca Ann Mauzy
1955 - 2020
Rebecca Ann Mauzy, 64, of Keokuk, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at River Hills Village in Keokuk.

She was born Nov. 18, 1955, in Danvers, Mass., the daughter of Michael Philip and Nancy Shepherd Watson Mauzy.

She graduated from Camdenton Missouri High School with the class of 1974.

Over the years Rebecca had been employed at several hospitals as a nurse's aide. Most recently she had been employed as a greeter at Walmart in Columbia, Mo.

Rebecca loved doing needlework, especially counted cross-stitch. She enjoyed working on word puzzles and reading Amish and Christian romance novels. She also enjoyed her time with other residents at River Hills and playing board games.

She is survived by one brother, Michael P. Mauzy Jr. (Rebecca Bliss) of Hamilton, Ill.; one sister-in-law, Rebecca Mauzy of Osage Beach, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Jeffery Alan Mauzy.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia.

Memorials may be made to the River Hills Village Activity Fund.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
