Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Rebecca Jo Worster


1959 - 2019
Rebecca Jo Worster Obituary
Rebecca Jo "Becky" Worster, 60, of Keokuk, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

She was born June 5, 1959, in Keokuk, the daughter of Claude "Tom" and Leona M. Abrahams Nixon. Becky graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1977.

On June 13, 1986, Becky was united in marriage with George Worster in Keokuk. He survives.

She was of the Methodist faith.

She had been employed by Jacks and Casey's, both in Keokuk.

Becky was a talented crafter. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and created afghan blankets and pillows with beautiful pictures on them. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed fiction and political books. Becky enjoyed bowling and was on a Friday night women's league for many years. She loved taking camping trips with her family to Keosauqua, where she enjoyed backgammon and was a three-time Nixon family champion. She also loved camping with her daughter Jackie, and tubing on the river.

Other survivors include four children, Jackie Allen of Keokuk, David (Mandee) Allen of Hamilton, Ill., Jennifer (Ryan) Bourgeois of Kahoka, Mo., and Ashley (Shad) Manning of Agency, Iowa; two grandchildren, Darren Blickhan and Aiden Bourgeois, and one more on the way; five sisters, Nancy Nixon of Keokuk, Janice Nixon of Keokuk, Susan (Stan) Stambach of Nauvoo, Ill., Libby (James) Wigginton of Keokuk, and Kim (Tim) Hardy of Keokuk; one aunt, Bev Abrahams of West Point; two sisters-in-law, Arlene (Lonnie) Kinkeade of Keokuk, and Judy (Sam) Wilson of Donnellson; one brother-in-law, Jim Worster Jr. of Kahoka; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Sandra Rae Nixon; and her parents-in-law, Jim and Rosetta Worster.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the Rev. David Turner officiating.

Visitation will be held after 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with family meeting with friends from 6-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
