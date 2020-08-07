1/1
Rebecca L. "Becky" (McGhghy) Tyler
1951 - 2020
Rebecca "Becky" L. (McGhghy) Tyler, 69, of Keokuk, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at her daughter's home in Keokuk.
Becky was born on Jan. 21, 1951, in Keokuk, the daughter of James and Mary (Manewal) McGhghy. She had multiple jobs during her working career, including employment at Lance Cookie in Burlington, driving a semi and running a restaurant and retirement homes.
Becky was known for being an independent person, and she enjoyed spending her free time fishing, coaching the Girl Scouts as a Brownie leader, and camping with her family. She loved spending time at the river, but her world revolved around her family.
Becky is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann Hoppman and Vickie (Greg) Leeper, both of Keokuk; four grandchildren, Shaide Ferrel of Wayland, Mo., Ryan Hoppman of Macomb, Ill., Bryana Hoppman of Burlington, and Makenna Gilpin of Keokuk; two great grandchildren, Brayden and Aubrie Ferrel; her brother, Donald (Pam) McGhghy of Mission, Texas; and her sister-in-law Pam McGhghy. Other survivors include many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Becky is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Ted and Paul McGhghy; and her half-sister, Virginia Ann Overhulser.
Becky's life will be celebrated with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk, at 917 Blondeau St., with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Keokuk. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday directly before the service.
Memorials may be directed to the family for her great-grandchildren's education funds.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
