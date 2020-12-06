Rebecca Sue Gilpin, 62, of Pontoosuc, Ill., passed away at 4:53 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.



Rebecca was born April 18, 1958, the daughter of Robert and Patricia (McConnell) Shores, in Macomb, Ill.



She was united in marriage with Leonard Gilpin. He survives.



Later in life, Rebecca received her associate degree from Carl Sandburg College. She had worked at The Madison Care Center in Fort Madison and took great pride in her work.



Rebecca is survived by her husband, Leonard, of Pontoosuc; children, Patty Gilpin of Burlington, Daniel Jackson of Niota, Ill., and Kelly Rae Decker of Dallas City, Ill.; a step-son, Dan (Bree) Gilpin of Moon Lake, Fla.; siblings, Judy Shores of Carthage, Ill., Robert (Lisa) Shores of LaHarpe, Ill., and Robin (Ernie) Castillo of Port Huron, Mich.; 16 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



She was preceded in death by her father; and a granddaughter, Addy Jo Mapes.



Private family services will be held at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial in Myers Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store