1/1
Rebecca Sue Gilpin
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Sue Gilpin, 62, of Pontoosuc, Ill., passed away at 4:53 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Rebecca was born April 18, 1958, the daughter of Robert and Patricia (McConnell) Shores, in Macomb, Ill.

She was united in marriage with Leonard Gilpin. He survives.

Later in life, Rebecca received her associate degree from Carl Sandburg College. She had worked at The Madison Care Center in Fort Madison and took great pride in her work.

Rebecca is survived by her husband, Leonard, of Pontoosuc; children, Patty Gilpin of Burlington, Daniel Jackson of Niota, Ill., and Kelly Rae Decker of Dallas City, Ill.; a step-son, Dan (Bree) Gilpin of Moon Lake, Fla.; siblings, Judy Shores of Carthage, Ill., Robert (Lisa) Shores of LaHarpe, Ill., and Robin (Ernie) Castillo of Port Huron, Mich.; 16 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her father; and a granddaughter, Addy Jo Mapes.

Private family services will be held at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial in Myers Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Printy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved