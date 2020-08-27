1/1
Reta Derifield
1948 - 2020
Reta "Ann" Derifield, 72, of Melbourne, Iowa, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 9, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.

Reta Ann was born June 28, 1948, in Keokuk, the daughter of J. L. and Kathline "Maxine" (Monroe) Maddox. She grew up in Keokuk and graduated from the Keokuk High School.

She moved to Valdez, Alaska, where she had worked on the Trans America Pipeline and later owned and operated her store, called Sugar and Spice, for many years. Ann was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and the Valdez Chamber of Commerce. In 1993, she earned the Valdez Business Person of the Year. Ann's passions were working in her store and taking care of her son, Michael.

Survivors include three siblings, Barb (Jim) Judkins, John (Susan) Maddox, and Jim (Julie) Maddox; and four nephews, Richard Irish, Andrew Vo, Jackson Maddox and Marcus Maddox.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites are planned and there will be no public service. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation in her memory.

The Mitchell Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ann and her family. For further information or to send her family a condolence, please visit mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.

In eternal life, Ann has been reunited with her parents and her son, Michael.

Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
