Richard Amherst Maynard


1928 - 2020
Richard Amherst Maynard Obituary
Richard Amherst Maynard, 91, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at Montebello Care Center in Hamilton, Ill., at 12:25 a.m. Monday morning, April 27, 2020.

Richard was born Oct. 24, 1928, the son of Kenneth and Margaret (Rich) Maynard in LaHarpe, Ill. He graduated from Carthage High School in 1946 and went on to Western Illinois University, Bradley University and the University of Oklahoma, where he received his B.A. in architecture. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 until his honorable discharge in 1956. He was a member of the American Legion and the Carthage Presbyterian Church.

Richard is survived by one sister, Sandra Thompson of Ault, Colo.; and six nieces and nephews, Andy Maynard, Anne Dickerson, Marilyn Feigl, Ken Maynard, Mike Thompson, and Joe Maynard.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and his wife, Robert and Geraldine Maynard; a brother-in-law; Tom Thompson; and a nephew, Peter Thompson.

Private family services will be held at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial to follow in Keokuk National Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Carthage Presbyterian Church.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
