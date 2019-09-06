Home

Barr Memorial Chapel Inc
1919 Avenue F
Fort Madison, IA 52627
(319) 372-5664
Richard Arthur "Dick" Page Sr.


1942 - 2019
Richard Arthur "Dick" Page Sr. Obituary
Richard Arthur "Dick" Page Sr., 77, of Fort Madison, died at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born Jan. 3, 1942, in Wisconsin, a son of Clarence and Elenor (Anderson) Page. On Sept. 1, 1962, he married Patricia "Patty" Shema in Wisconsin.
Dick retired from DuPont in 2002 as the plant manager in Fort Madison.
He was a NASCAR fan and throughout his life he enjoyed sports, fishing and traveling. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Page of Fort Madison; three sons, Richard "Rick" (Cheryl) Page Jr. of Standard, Ill., Robert Page of Michiga, and Russell (Lea) Page of Howell, Mich.; one daughter, Pamela Page of Bloomington, Ill.; 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Mary.
His body has been cremated. Services and burial will be at a later date.
Barr Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Page family. Online condolences to his family may be expressed at www.barrmemorialchapel.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, 2019
