Richard D. Lanfranco
1940 - 2020
Richard D. Lanfranco, 80, of Fort Madison, passed away at 12:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House.

He was born on Sept. 21, 1940, in California, to Anthony Robert and Irma Brower Lanfranco. Richard was a meat cutter and then worked at Mt. Pleasant Mental Health Institute and retired after 25 years of service.

He met Judy Francek in 2005 and she became the love of his life. Richard and Judy owned and operated L & F Trading in the Westland Mall. Together, they had stands at Old Thresher's, Spoon River Drive, the Pigeon Show and various other venues.

He enjoyed traveling and playing Santa. Richard loved people, especially children. He could talk to anyone and always put a smile on people's faces. Richard loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his companion and love of his life, Judy Francek of Fort Madison; three daughters, Vicky Nissen, Sharon Corron and Kathy Lanfranco, all of Mt. Pleasant; six grandchildren, Ryan Walton, Jessi Lanfranco, Reed and Robin Walton, Randy Walton and Devon Nissen; five great grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Lanfranco of California. Also surviving are Judy's sons, Roger Johnson of Fort Madison and Delbert Craig of Dallas City, Ill., and her grandchildren, Jarad Craig, Erin Craig, Clayton Craig, Sammy Craig, Ophelia Craig and Josh Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. Per his wishes there will be no services at this time and a graveside service will be held at a later date in Sheridan Cemetery, Mt. Union.

A memorial has been established in his memory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
