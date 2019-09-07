Home

Richard David "Davy" Greenwald


1975 - 2019
Richard David "Davy" Greenwald Obituary
Richard David "Davy" Greenwald, 44, of Fort Madison,  passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born on May 6, 1975, in Fort Madison, to David G. Greenwald and Aurora Ilene Waider.
He was a welder for many years and enjoyed hunting, fishing and pulling pranks on friends & family.
Davy is survived by one son, David James Greenwald of Fort Madison; his father and stepmother: David (Carolyn) Greenwald of Bedford, Ind.; his mother, Ilene Waider of Keokuk; one sister, Angi (John) Lankford of Martinsville, Ind.; several aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
A celebration of life will be held 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8,  at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
A memorial fund has been established for his funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com. King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the Greenwald family.
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019
