Richard E. Newberry, 77, of Wever, died at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Henry County Health Center, Mt. Pleasant.
He was born Sept. 6, 1943, in Plymouth, Ill., a son of Daniel Merton and Marjorie Rose (Dhondt) Newberry. On Jan. 7, 1962, he married Lyn Wayland in Mexico. They were married 58 years and had four children, Jamie, Ed, Tresh and Andy.
Richard grew up working on their family farm. He graduated high school and completed a TV Repair program at Devry Technical College in Chicago. He worked 38 years for Xerox. He had a CDL and drove a truck for Richers Trucking for 15 years, including over the road and locally for Agrineed.
He was a member of First Christian Church and he renewed his faith the past few years. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling. Richard and his family traveled camping all over the United States. He and Lyn continued traveling until they had visited all 50 states and they took a Caribbean Cruise for their 50th wedding anniversary. His wife, Lyn, was the center of his world. He loved his family and was a true giver helping anyone who needed it.
He is survived by his wife, Lyn Newberry of Wever; three children, Jamie (Tammy) Newberry of Kansas City, Kan., Tresh (Gerald) Smith of LaBelle, Mo., and Andy (Aimee) Newberry of Dallas City, Ill.; one daughter-in-law, Tonya Newberry of Maryland; one brother, Dan (Donna) Newberry of Michigan; two sisters, Jeanette (Dick) Young of DeKalb, Ill. and Donna K (Mike) Jarvis of Niota, Ill.; 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; numerous other family members, and lifelong friends, Mike and Carol Mercer and family of Wever.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Ed Newberry; one great grandson, Dadn Smith; and one sister, Margie Ann Whitson.
Visitation will be 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Barr Memorial Chapel, Fort Madison. A private funeral service will follow with Jamie Newberry, his son, officiating. Burial will be at Claypoole Cemetery, rural Wever.
A memorial has been established for First Christian Church. Contributions may be made at the funeral home.
