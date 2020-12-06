1/1
Richard E. "Dick" Powers
1922 - 2020
Richard E. "Dick" Powers, 98, of Fort Madison, passed away at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the West Point Care Center.

He was born on Aug. 30, 1922 in Star City, Ind. to Albert & Hazel Zellers Powers. He married Doris M. Westphal on Dec. 1, 1946 in Medaryville, Ind. and moved to Fort Madison in 1959. He was a truck driver for Ruan Transportation and was a member of theTeamster's Union #218, Holy Family Parish and enjoyed driving his semi and helping out his neighbors.

Dick is survived by: his wife, Doris Powers of Fort Madison; one daughter, Jean Ann (Dennis) Kelly of Lewisville, Texas; one son, John (Nancy) Powers of Burlington; six grandchildren: Chad, Brent & Chris Powers, Dennis Jr., Erin and Brett Kelly; nine great-grandchildren and two on the way; one step great-granddaughter; and two brothers, Ronald & Robert Powers of Winamac, Ind.. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Marilyn; four sisters and five brothers.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory and the family has chosen not to have any services due to the current COVID situation. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Peter's Cemetery in Winamac, Ind.. Online condolences to Dick's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
