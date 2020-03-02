|
Richard Gale Schreiber, 88, of Kahoka, Mo., formerly of Revere, Mo., died Sunday evening, March 1, 2020, in Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
Funeral services and military rites will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, with the Rev. Goldie Laymon officiating. Burial will follow in the Revere Cemetery.
Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home after 10 a.m. Tuesday, with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020