Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
975 E Main
Kahoka, MO 63445
(660) 727-2117
For more information about
Richard Schreiber
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Schreiber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Gale Schreiber

Send Flowers
Richard Gale Schreiber Obituary
Richard Gale Schreiber, 88, of Kahoka, Mo., formerly of Revere, Mo., died Sunday evening, March 1, 2020, in Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

Funeral services and military rites will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, with the Rev. Goldie Laymon officiating. Burial will follow in the Revere Cemetery.

Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home after 10 a.m. Tuesday, with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -