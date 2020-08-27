Richard Joseph Marshall, 78, of Montrose, died Thursday Aug. 27, 2020, at Great River Medical Center in Burlington.
He was born Aug. 1, 1942, in Keokuk, the son of Albert and Eunice Newhouse Marshall.
He graduated from Montrose High School in Montrose, with the class of 1960.
On June 30, 1961, Richard was united in marriage with Mary Virginia Comstock at the Montrose United Methodist Church. She survives.
Richard was a member of the Montrose United Methodist Church. He served as a volunteer fireman for the Montrose Fire Department for many years. He also volunteered at the Montrose Watermelon Festival and was honored to be selected as the Grand Marshall of the Watermelon Parade.
He had been employed at Roquette America in Keokuk for over 40 years.
Richard had a strong work ethic and was always reliable. He loved to be outside mowing grass and trimming trees. He grew up on the family farm and, starting at the age of eight, helped on the farm and drove tractors. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved his grand-dog, Rugby.
Besides his wife, Mary, he is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Thompson and her fiancé Doug Weber of Montrose, and Vickie (Chad) Lamborn of Donnellson; one son, Timothy (Justine) Marshall of Wever; eight grandchildren, Aaron Thompson, Abby Menke, Vaughan Marshall, Cade Marshall, Kayla Sanders, Jeremy Lamborn, Nicole Farmer, and Ali Lamborn; six great-grandchildren, Paislee Lamborn, Tucker Holmes, Hoyt Sanders, Kamryn Farmer, Carson Cantrell, and Greg Menke; one sister, Gwen Miller of Danville; one brother-in-law, Gary Bye; one sister-in-law, Maxine Marshall; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Harold, Bob, and Jim Marshall; three sisters, Lana Metzinger, Sonia Bye, and Sylvia Davis; and a brother-in-law, Leo Miller.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk. Burial will be in the Montrose Cemetery.
Visitation will be held prior to the service on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the family meeting with friends at that time.
Social distancing requirements will be in place and attendees may be limited according to those requirements. Masks are strongly encouraged.
Memorials may be made to the Montrose Riverfront Inc (MRI).
