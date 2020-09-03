Richard Joseph "Rick" Menke, 65, of Tucson, Ariz., passed away at 7:55 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital, Tucson, due to cardiac complications.



He was born on March 20, 1955, to Willis and Agnella (Stuekerjuergen) Menke of St. Paul, Iowa.



On Oct. 17, 1981, he married Catherine A. Kirkland, in Ottumwa. They were married almost 39 years.



Besides his wife Catherine, he is survived by two sons, Nicholas (Valerie) Menke, and Tyler (Chelsea) Menke; one daughter, Brooke Menke; two grandsons, Matthew and Ryan, all of Tucson; his mother-in-law, Ann Kirkland of Ottumwa; two sisters, Victoria (Gary) Blint of West Point, and Jean (Robert) Blackwell of Kingman, Ariz.; five brothers, Donald (Pam) Menke of Greensboro, Georgia, Mike (Linda) Menke of Omaha, Neb., Randall Menke of West Point, William Menke of Algonquin, Ill. and Melvin (Barb) Menke of Kenosha, Wis.; sister-in-law Linda (Jeff) Boitnott and brother-in-law Larry Kirkland, all of the Ottumwa area; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Nellie Menke; father-in-law Raymond Kirkland; and nephew Chad Boitnott.



Rick was a graduate of the former Marquette High School, West Point, Class of 1973. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 3rd degree. Most of his life he worked in management-sales. He had recently retired from Kelloggs Company.



Rick was a fun-loving guy, always loved to tell stories and visit. Most of all he was totally devoted to his family.



His body was cremated. Due to the COVID-19 issues, only a private family prayer service was held in Tucson. A memorial gathering may be set at a later date.



Donations in Rick's memory can be mailed directly to St. James Catholic Church Parish Office/Rectory, P.O. Box 100, Houghton, Iowa 52631.



The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store