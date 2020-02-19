Home

Richard L. Carson Obituary
Richard L. "Dick" Carson, 74, of St. Paul, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

Friends may call after noon, Thursday, Feb. 20, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, where family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, with the Rev. Larry Shipley officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, rural Fort Madison, with full military honors presented by the West Point American Legion Holtz-Geers Post 668.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
