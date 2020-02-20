Home

Schmitz Funeral Homes - West Point
502 Avenue E
West Point, IA 52656
(319) 837-6331
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schmitz Funeral Homes - West Point
502 Avenue E
West Point, IA 52656
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schmitz Funeral Homes - West Point
502 Avenue E
West Point, IA 52656
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Schmitz Funeral Homes - West Point
502 Avenue E
West Point, IA 52656
View Map
Richard L. "Dick" Carson


1945 - 2020
Richard L. "Dick" Carson Obituary
Richard L. "Dick" Carson, 74, of St. Paul, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.
He was born Oct. 23, 1945, in Fort Madison, the son of Kenneth and Virginia (Schroeder) Carson.
Survivors include his son, Bob Carson of West Point; one brother, John (Mary) Carson of West Point; three sisters, Charla Warner of Bonaparte, Barbara (Charles) Rockhold of Lineville, Mo., and Margaret Moeller of Fort Madison; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Cindy Carson; one brother, James; two sisters, Pam Carson and Judy Huprich; and one nephew, Michael.
Dick was a 1963 graduate of Allerton High School in Allerton, Iowa.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Following his service, he worked as a carpenter for Gary Gregory construction for over 30 years. Dick enjoyed gardening (especially growing tomatoes) and woodworking.
Friends may call after 12 p.m. noon, Thursday, Feb. 20,  at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, where family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. that evening.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, with Pastor Larry Shipley officiating.
Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, rural Fort Madison, with full military honors presented by the West Point American Legion Holtz-Geers Post #668.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his memory for Fairview Cemetery.
Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
