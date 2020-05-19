Richard Lee Ballew
1945 - 2020
Richard Lee Ballew, 75, of Donnellson passed away May 18, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, at River Hills Village in Keokuk.

Richard was born April 4, 1945, in Downing, Mo., to Edward and Inez (Broadwell) Ballew.

He attended Keokuk High School and graduated with the class of 1963.

His first date with the love of his life, Nancy Christina Wood, was at the Montrose Watermelon Festival and they were married in Farmington at Saint Boniface Catholic Church on Nov. 2, 1966.

Richard served four years in the U.S. Navy as a yeoman on the Destroyer USS John R. Craig (DD-885). During his service, he received the following awards: National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal (3 Stars), Combat Action Ribbon, and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea).

Upon discharge from the Navy, he worked nights at Foote-Mineral and attended Parson College in Fairfield where he received his bachelor's degree in business administration, with a minor in history, and a teaching certification. Mr Ballew was a well-respected teacher and coach for 43 years, of which 38 he dedicated to Central Lee High School. He was also a recent member of Saint Boniface Catholic Church.

Richard was quite the entrepreneur and was always wheeling and dealing. He owned a trailer court, the old Donnellson School, several rentals, and flipped houses/cars to make extra money. Mr. Ballew truly cherished his career teaching students and always looked forward to attending prom to dance with all of them. He enjoyed karaoke, bike riding, dancing, collecting antiques and hustling a game of pool. Richard simply loved people and entertaining them, but his biggest joy in life was spending his time with family.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Ballew of Donnellson; two daughters, Jennifer (Jim) Dawson of Argyle, and Heather Ballew (Chris McCormick) of Montrose; four grandchildren, Christopher (Sarah) Berg of Fallon, Nev., Elizabeth (Jamie) Runge of Donnellson, Chloe (Darren) Cassiday of Fairfield, and Emily Dawson of Donnellson; three great-grandchildren, Dean Cassiday, Dallas Cassiday and Dawson Runge; and one sister, Barbara Ballew of Prophetstown, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family service will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, with the Rev. Dennis Hoffman officiating.

Burial will be in Greenglade Cemetery, Farmington, with full military rites by Farmington American Legion Post 231.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Central Lee Foundation for Post Prom or Saint Boniface Catholic Church.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmitz Funeral Homes - Donnellson
211 Madison Avenue
Donnellson, IA 52625
319-835-5716
