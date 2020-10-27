Richard "Dick" Lee Brewer, 87, of Kahoka, Mo., passed away peacefully at 10:13 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born Feb. 15, 1933, in Revere, Mo., the son of the late Lawrence and Hazel (Courtney) Brewer.
He graduated from Revere High School in 1950. Following graduation, Richard enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Dick married Donna Richey on May 24, 1952, in Las Vegas, in a double wedding ceremony with their friends Glen and Anne Brown. Immediately following their wedding, Richard and Donna spent several months in Amarillo, Texas, during his Air Force basic training. They were then stationed for three years in Las Vegas before returning home to Clark County in February of 1956. Donna preceded him in death on January 18, 2014.
After returning from the service Dick went to work for Moore's Business Forms and later for Modern Securities. In 1962, he began employment as an agent with State Farm Insurance in Kahoka; a position he held for 35 years, until his retirement in 1997. He was a 50-year member of American Legion Post 192, a 50-year member of St. Francisville Masonic Lodge 588 AF & AM, he served on the board of the Kahoka Christian Church, and was also a board member of the Clark County Health Department.
Richard was exceptionally proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He found his greatest joy in being surrounded by his beautiful family. Many times, you would hear Richard tell Donna, "Look at what we started," with a smile on his face. Richard loved to play billiards, enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and traveling – especially to the Lake of the Ozarks and the family farm. Richard was the best storyteller and pitch partner. He was an unwavering supporter of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, throughout the years during their many activities and accomplishments. Richard was a friend to all that knew him. The love and friendship he bestowed on others will truly be missed.
Dick is survived by his son, Brett (Janet) Brewer of Memphis; a daughter, Brenda (Rob) Zinnert of Kahoka; four grandchildren, Kyle (Jana) Zinnert of Kahoka, Molly Zinnert of Kahoka, Jacob L. (Tiffany) Brewer of Canton, Mo., and Jeana (Daniel) Rottmann of Quincy, Ill.; 13 great-grandchildren, Kacy, Grayson and Griffin Zinnert, Alexis and Dylan Bradley, Riley and Layna Bartels, Preston, Bryson and Karson Brewer, Ava and Lily Holt and Connor Rottmann; a sister, Opal Nixon of Kahoka; two sisters in-law, Barbara Brewer of Kahoka, and Anita Kay Barrows of Jefferson City, Mo.; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Besides his wife and parents, Dick was preceded in death by two brothers, Romaine and Duane Brewer; sister Betty Nichols; parents-in-law Charles J. and Vera K. Richey; brothers-in-law Carroll "Nick" Nixon, Norman Barrows, and Floyd Nichols; and sisters-in-law Norma and Berty Brewer.
Funeral services honoring Dick's life will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Kahoka Christian Church. the Rev. Shawn McAfee will officiate. Interment will follow at Kahoka Cemetery, where military rites will be accorded by American Legion Herman Blum Post 192 and VFW Post 4342.
Visitation will be from noon until 7 p.m. Thursday, with family present from 5-7 p.m. at Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka.
Memorial contributions in Dick's memory are suggested to Hospice of Northeast Missouri or to the Clark County Health Department.
You are invited to share your memories of Dick and leave a condolence at www.wilsontriplett.com.