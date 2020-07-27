Richard Lee Hartley passed away on July 23, 2020 at his home in Buchanan Dam, Texas at the age of 68.
Rick was born on Oct. 13, 1951, in Fort Madison, to Mary Naschert Hartley and Thomas Richard Hartley. In 1969, he graduated from Marquette High School in West Point, and two years later married the love of his life, Nancy Lee Kruse.
In December of 1972, Rick along with his wife, parents, and siblings moved to Kingsland, Texas, where they owned and operated Lake LBJ Motel. In March of 1973, he and his family purchased a boat dealership and named it Lake LBJ Marineland. Rick took the role of head of the family when his father passed in 1974, when he was only 22 years old, and continued to operate the marina up until October of 2018 when he fell ill and retired.
During his retirement, Rick spent all his time working on his hot rods, attending car shows, grilling for his family, playing poker with his grandkids, and cherishing every moment with his wife and his yorkies, Roxie and Moonpie.
Rick lived life to the fullest. He was a barefoot skier, scuba diver, hot rod collector, and raced anything he could drive, from dirt bikes to boats. Rick also had a way of making everyone laugh with his silly antics and told stories in a way that drew people in. It was evident that he loved his family with all his heart and adored his wife Nancy. His legacy will continue on for many years to come.
Rick is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Lee Hartley; sister, Betty Brooker and companion Terry Hinkle' sister, Debra Walker and husband Rick Walker; his daughter, Rhonda Lee Jayne and fiancé Kirk Jowers of Kingsland, Texas; his son, Thomas Lee Hartley and wife Christina of Highland Haven, Texas; grandchildren, Chasity Marie Conn and husband Michael, Darrian Delaney Bolin and husband, Kash, Dustan Edward Lee Oustad, Madison Lee Hartley, Alex Marie Hartley, Jayden Cooper Jayne, Brody Conn, and Noah Richard Hartley; and great-grandchild, Bregman Bolin. Rick also left behind two nieces, his precious yorkies, and numerous friends he considered his family.
Rick is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Naschert Hartley; his father, Thomas Richard Hartley; and his brother, Jeffrey Hartley.
Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Marble Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be held the following day, Wednesday, July 29, beginning at 10 a.m., at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park following the funeral service.
Online condolences may be made at: www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com