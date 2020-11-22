1/1
Richard M. Poulter
1927 - 2020
Richard M. Poulter, 93, of Fort Madison, died at 3:10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 11, 1927, in Quincy, Ill., the son of Virgil and Hazel Booher Poulter. On June 8, 1951, he married Elsie Mae Lowman in Dallas City, Ill.

Richard served in the US Army from 1949 - 1956 and attained the rank of Sgt 1st Class. He worked for Union Electric for 37 ½ years, retiring in 1990.

He was a member of the LaHarpe Masonic Lodge and the Past Time Club of Fort Madison. Dick enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre.

Surviving are his wife; two sons, Randy (Cindy) Poulter of Montrose, and Kendall (Ann) Poulter of Purcellville, VA; two grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Lieurance and Bonnie Sue Kershner, both of Burlington; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, nine brothers and four sisters.

A graveside service, with military rites, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Harris Cemetery near Dallas City, with Pastor Leslie Dalstra officiating.

A memorial fund has been established for the Shriner's Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Dallas City is assisting with arrangements. To sign the guestbook and leave a condolence, please visit Dick's obituary at banksandbeals.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Banks & Beals Funeral Homes
579 E. 3rd St.
Dallas City, IL 62330
(217) 852-3515
