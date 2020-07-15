1/1
Richard "Rick" Steffen
1943 - 2020
Richard "Rick" Steffen, 76, of Fort Madison,passed away at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1943, in Fort Madison, to Elmo "Curly"and Lois Barnes Steffen. On May 31, 1980, he married Sandra Phillips Cecil in Galesburg, Ill.
Rick worked as a supervisor at IAAP and also worked at Sheller Globe, MetroMail, Shottenkirks, Anderson Distibutorship and owned Tom's Distributorship in Sioux City. He was a realtor and an appraiser in Fort Madison.
Rick was a member of the Eagles Club and Ft. Madison Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Club. He loved cars and was a drag racer, he enjoyed racing of any kind and if it had a motor and preferably four wheels, he would race it. He enjoyed playing bridge and also restored tractors and automobiles.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy Steffen of Fort Madison; a son, Philip (LuAnne) Cecil of Knoxville, Ill.; a daughter, Susan Cecil Kottenstette of Fort Madison; nine grandchildren, Amber and Kara Cecil of Galesburg, Ill., Randy (Jessica Owens) Butler of Burlington, Ryan (Susan) Butler of Quincy, Ill., Jacob and Kevin Kottenstette of Fort Madison, and Kristin Cecil of Casper, Wyo.; nine great grandchildren, Liam and Kayleigh Cecil of Galesburg, Ill., Anna Owens Butler of Burlington, Aiden, Brennan, Makayla and Alyssa Butler of Quincy, Ill., and Zinnia Cecil of Casper, Wyo.; two sisters, Nora (Steven) Hill of Danville, and Melissa (Scott) Hobbs of Montrose; nieces and nephews and his beloved pets, Matilda and Cali.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Richard Cecil; two brothers, Bernie and John Steffen; and one sister, Nancy Osborn.
Friends may come to the Fort. Madison Eagle's Club at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., with Tom Schultz officiating. A luncheon will follow the service.
Per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
A memorial has been established for PAW Animal Shelter or FMCH Home Health Care and Hospice.

Published in Daily Democrat from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial Gathering
10:30 AM
Fort. Madison Eagle's Club
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Fort. Madison Eagle's Club
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
