King-Lynk Funeral Home
More Obituaries for Richard Baldwin
Richard W. Baldwin


1936 - 2020
Richard W. Baldwin Obituary
Richard W. Baldwin, 83, of Fort Madison, passed away at 4:18 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Great River Medical Center.
He was born on Dec. 27, 1936, in Fort Madison, to Melvin and Emma Peck Baldwin. Richard was a plater at Sheaffer Pen Company and retired after 41 years of service.
He was a member of the Moose Club. Richard was an avid Chicago White Sox and NASCAR fan. He loved playing cards, telling jokes and enjoyed animals. Richard was a very caring, generous person and was a friend to all that knew him.
Survivors include one brother, Kenneth (Sharon) Baldwin of Wever; several nieces and nephews and his special friends, Jenny Downing Bartlett and Janet Downing, both of Fort Madison.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and two brothers.
The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Chad Savage officiating. The family will meet with friends from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for PAW Animal Shelter and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
