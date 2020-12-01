1/
Dr. Rick C. Courtney
1959 - 2020
Dr. Rick C. Courtney, 61, of West Point, went home to be with the Lord at 5:24 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

Born June 6, 1959, in Tennessee, he was the son of Willard and Lasca McCracken Courtney. On March 29, 1980, he married Deborah Lyons in Kansas City, Mo. They were married for 40 years.

Rick has served as a chiropractor in Fort Madison at Courtney Family Chiropractic Clinic since 1984.

He graduated from Mediapolis High School in 1977. He graduated from SCC and Cleveland Chiropractic College in Kansas City in 1983. He later completed his Masters in Nutrition.

He was a member of Harmony Bible Church.

He was a phenomenal husband, father, and grandfather. He loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was a dedicated boss and considered his employees family. He loved the patients God brought into his office. He enjoyed hunting, movies, vocal and instrumental music, and singing in church choirs and on worship teams.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie Courtney; three daughters, Katie (Zach) Stoller and Becca (Holden Carter) Courtney, both of Fort Madison, and Abby (Alex) Crotinger of Davenport; four grandchildren; one brother, David Courtney of Niota, Ill.; and one sister, Kathleen (Dennis) Walters of Orion, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Lenore Stoller, and one brother, Bill Courtney.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh Crematory.

A Celebration of Life will be broadcasted via live stream at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4. This link will be provided on the Harmony Bible Church Facebook page.

Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements.

Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Rick's obituary at www.prughfuneral.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 1, 2020
We appreciate the care he gave us during his life. He was a patriot and a man who loved his country.
Ted and Rita Schneider
Acquaintance
