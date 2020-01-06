|
Rita Jeanne (Hierstein) Hull, 94, formerly of Nauvoo, Ill., and Plymouth, Mich., died Jan. 5, 2020, at Upjohn Care and Rehabilitation Center in Kalamazoo, Mich.
A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon, Mich. A second visitation take place from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, in Nauvoo, at Schmitz-Banks, and Beals Funeral Home, with a rosary at 7:30 p.m.
A funeral Mass will take place at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nauvoo at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, followed by interment in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020