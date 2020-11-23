1/1
Robert Allen Sutton
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Allen "Bob" Sutton, 72, of Warsaw, Ill., died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, Ill., surrounded by his family.

He was born Aug. 20, 1948, in LaHarpe, Ill., the son of Allen and Verna Louise Brown Sutton.

Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he earned two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star during his tour in Vietnam.

On July 15, 1983, he was united in marriage with Peggy Mahoney at the Assembly Church of God in Hamilton, Ill. She survives.

Bob had been employed by the Iowa Ordinance Plant for 30 years, until his retirement.

He was a member of the VFW in Hamilton for many years.

Bob was an outdoorsman at heart and enjoyed fishing and watching the eagles. Even though Bob left a part of himself in Vietnam during the war, he never complained or let that stop him from doing anything in his life.

He is forever remembered for being a loving father, grandfather and friend.

Other survivors include one son, Scott Sutton of Amana, Iowa; two daughters, Darcie Knisley (Philip) of Keokuk, and Shelly Schilson (Tom) of Keokuk; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

In lieu of flowers, memorials, may be made to the Hancock County Food Pantry and can be mailed to Vigen Memorial Home, 1328 Concert St., Keokuk, IA 52632.

A graveside service with military rites will be held at a later date.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved