Robert Allen "Bob" Sutton, 72, of Warsaw, Ill., died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, Ill., surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 20, 1948, in LaHarpe, Ill., the son of Allen and Verna Louise Brown Sutton.
Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he earned two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star during his tour in Vietnam.
On July 15, 1983, he was united in marriage with Peggy Mahoney at the Assembly Church of God in Hamilton, Ill. She survives.
Bob had been employed by the Iowa Ordinance Plant for 30 years, until his retirement.
He was a member of the VFW in Hamilton for many years.
Bob was an outdoorsman at heart and enjoyed fishing and watching the eagles. Even though Bob left a part of himself in Vietnam during the war, he never complained or let that stop him from doing anything in his life.
He is forever remembered for being a loving father, grandfather and friend.
Other survivors include one son, Scott Sutton of Amana, Iowa; two daughters, Darcie Knisley (Philip) of Keokuk, and Shelly Schilson (Tom) of Keokuk; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials, may be made to the Hancock County Food Pantry and can be mailed to Vigen Memorial Home, 1328 Concert St., Keokuk, IA 52632.
A graveside service with military rites will be held at a later date.
Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.