Robert Andrew Schneider, 86, of rural Fort Madison, passed away at 7:27 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his home.



A private family service will be held on Saturday, May 9, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, with the Rev. Dennis Hoffman officiating.



Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

