Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Cathedral
Davenport, IA
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Cathedral,
Davenport, IA
Robert Basil Long


1945 - 2020
Robert Basil Long Obituary
Robert B. "Bob" Long, 74, a resident of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at his home, in Davenport.

Robert Basil Long was born Sept. 16, 1945, in Keokuk, a son of John C. "Jack" and Grace M. (Gilbert) Long.

He had been married to Mercedes Peitzmeier. She preceded him in death in 1984.

Bob was an entrepreneur, starting Thinkers Press, Chessco, and Typefaces in downtown Davenport. He was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral. He enjoyed chess, church, family, friends, and movies

Those left to cherish Bob's memory include his children, Robert M. "Rob" Long, II, Frederick, Md., and Christine (Ed) Palmer and Nathan Long, all of Davenport; grandchildren, Brianna (Sawyer) Bartlett, Alex Long and Maya Rodriguez, all of Davenport, and Melissa Palmer, Cedar Rapids; great-grandchildren, Aurora, Danni and Jack; siblings, Mary Claire (William) Bersbach, Galena, Ill., James Long and Lawrence (Sandy) Long, all of Keokuk, Joan (Paul) Gilkerson, Kahoka, Mo., and Jeanne (Billy) Buckner, Keokuk; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Mercedes; and sister, Rita Long.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Bob's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. The family will greet friends prior to mass at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. The rite of cremation was accorded and inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport.

Memorials may be made to King's Harvest-Pet Rescue.

Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home assisted his family with arrangements.

Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
