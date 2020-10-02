Robert C. Morawitz, 64, of Fort Madison, passed away 8:23 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.
He was born on May 2, 1956, in Burlington, to Harold C. and Bettie Lowe Morawitz. On Nov. 24, 1994, he married Beverly Owens Gobble in Fort Madison.
He had served in the US Navy for six years during the Vietnam era. He was an electrician with the IBEW Local #13.
He had many interests in his years, including National Insulator Association, City Preservation Commission, Old Settlers Association, North Lee County Historical Society, Second Ward Councilman for the City of Fort Madison and was heavily involved in the Lee County Democratic Party, receiving the Steve Ireland Award, the Eppers-O'Malley Award and the Democrat of Distinction Award from the Lee County Democrats. He was the Fort Madison 2019 Citizen of the Year and was a collector of everything.
Survivors include his wife, Bev Gobble of Fort Madison; five stepsons, Gregory (Janice) Gobble of West Point, Jeffery (Elizabeth) Gobble of Buena Vista, Colo., Kevin (Jayne) Gobble of Wever, Eric (Cheryl) Gobble of Lutz, Fla., and Timothy (Kriisti) Gobble of Fort Madison; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; one brother, Roy "Skip" (Elora) Morawitz of Plattesmith, Neb.; two sisters, Joyce (Kenny) Johnson of Burlington, and Beverly Heath of Web City, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob's body has been donated to science at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. No services are planned at this time.
A memorial has been established for the North Lee County Historical Society-Old Fort Madison Battlefield Site and contributions may be mailed to: Tim Gobble, 1114 Ave. F, Fort Madison, IA 52627.
