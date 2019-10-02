|
|
Robert Charles Boyd, 76, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at home in Prescott, Ariz., after a brief illness.
He was born Jan. 2, 1943, in Keokuk, the son of John Hilbart Boyd and Marjorie McKay Boyd.
He married Rose Mary Hyatt in Keokuk. To this union, two children were born, Lesa Boyd Brooks (Robin) of Prescott Valley, Ariz., and Robert C. Boyd (Julie) of Cape Coral, Fla. Rose Mary preceded him in death.
Robert later married Vicki L Harms. She survives in Prescott.
Robert spent his younger years on the Boyd family farm in Sandusky, helping with farm operations. He attended Sandusky School. Following graduation from Sandusky School, he attended Keokuk Senior High School, graduating in 1960. At graduation he was a recipient of the Kilbourne Prize and the Maude Marshall Hassall Prize for academic excellence. He entered the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam era at Litchfield Park Naval Air Base in Arizona as an electronics technician, communications (ETN3).
Following his military service, Robert returned to Iowa with his family, residing in Ankeny for many years. He worked for Look Magazine, and later CDS, from where he retired on his twentieth anniversary with the company. He worked as an information technology systems analyst and a data processing manager.
In retirement, Robert enjoyed researching his family genealogy. During this research, he had the pleasure of speaking with and emailing many interesting people. He enjoyed learning their life stories and was grateful that they were willing to share. He then shared these spoken and written biographies with others through his gift of storytelling. His excellent recall and turn of a phrase meant that there was never a dull story. He also became very knowledgeable about the history of Arizona places and times. He enjoyed giving guided tours of the area to others new to the history of Arizona. Robert also kept in touch with surviving WWII "Navy buddies" of his father through emails, phone calls, and visits. Robert enjoyed golfing and photography. He traveled while researching his family genealogy, taking many photos, later sharing this information with others on genealogy, family, and military history web sites.
Surviving are two sisters, Gretchen Petry (Charles) of Minnesota, and Judy Schlotter (Thomas Reis) of Iowa, and sister-in-law Nancy Boyd of Florida. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Shane Smith of Iowa, Sierra Smith of Arizona, Grayson Boyd and Coulter (Lee) Boyd of Florida, and two great-granddaughters. Nephews Jeff Boyd of Florida, Steve Boyd of Florida, Greg Petry of Minnesota, Nathan Petry of Colorado, Matthew Schlotter of Missouri, Justin Waples of Missouri, brother-in-law Brad Harms of Des Moines, sister-in-law Debbie Harms, nieces Elizabeth Thrasher and Shanda Harms, step-niece Rebekah Stickfort of Iowa, step-nephew Nathan Reis of Iowa, an aunt, Geraldine White Boyd of Iowa, cousins Linda Boyd Griffey (Jay) of California, Janette Boyd Sullivan (David) of North Carolina, and many other relatives in Keokuk, Sandusky, Montrose, and Summitville also survive.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, and brother John Roger Boyd.
At Robert's request, there will be no visitation or services.
Burial will be at a later date at Keokuk National Cemetery in Keokuk.
