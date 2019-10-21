Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Dwight Martin


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Dwight Martin Obituary
Robert Dwight Martin, 86, of Elizabethtown, Ky., died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Radcliff Veterans Center.

Born Dec. 13, 1932, a native of Elvaston, Ill., he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was the owner of Dwight Martin Trucking. He worked for CCX Trucking and F/S Company, was a school bus driver, and a farmer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Marie Richardson Martin; parents, John Robert Martin and Lois Lydia Marshall Martin; and sister, Kathleen Martin.

He is survived by his son, Robert Dean Martin (Sherry) of Northglenn, Colo.; two daughters, Alyce "Kay" Mesecher (Doug) of Elizabethtown, and Diana Kristine Bowen (Daniel) of Hannibal, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Jeremy, Dreamma, April, Tiffany, Jennifer (Bryant), Morgan, Amanda, Jackie, and Martina; eight great-grandchildren, Audrie Anna, Kaylee, Dillon, Xander, Ryker, Kayden, Cole, and Myles.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, Ky.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and continues after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Presbyterian Church or .

Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.