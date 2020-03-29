|
|
Robert "Bob" H. Treadwell, 57, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Bob was born April 15, 1962, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill., the son of Garland P. and Juanita (Ragland) Treadwell.
He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1980, where he was a state-recognized athlete in track and football. Bob was a very outgoing person and loved to play jokes on his friends and family. After high school, Bob worked for Hank Haul Hauling, the Hamilton Street Department, Iowa Bridge and Culvert, and Steve Markey Plumbing, where he worked towards his plumbing apprenticeship. In his free time, he loved to hunt and fish. Bob always found peace and serenity being with nature and amongst the stars. His dream was to build a cabin in Arkansas.
Bob is survived by two sons, Robert Garland (Dr. Courtney) Treadwell of Ankeny, and Evan (Summer Day) Treadwell of Keokuk; his daughter Kassi Rogers of Keokuk; three grandchildren, Tucker, Kennedy and Jensen Treadwell; his mother Juanita Treadwell of Hamilton; four siblings, Danny (Janet) Treadwell of Hamilton, Connie (Larry) Dighton of Carthage, Ill., Kathy (Tom) Farris of Hamilton, and Ann (Tracy) Longenecker of Warsaw, Ill.; and his faithful dog Roxie.
Bob is preceded in death by his father Garland; his brother Scott; and two nephews, Clinton and Kent.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020