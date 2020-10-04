1/1
Robert Jack "Bob" Jones
1939 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Jack Jones, 80, of Wever, passed away at 10:52 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on Oct. 17, 1939, in Fort Madison, to Harold C. and Cora C. Rogers Jones. He married Dianna Lee Meller on Dec. 30, 1959, in Fort Madison.

He retired from J.I. Case, but his real love was farming. He was a member of the Fort Madison Eagles Club, Wever Volunteer Fire Department and Three Rivers Tractor Club. He enjoyed playing pool, mowing and bowling in his younger years.

Bob is survived by: his wife, Dianna Jones of Wever; two daughters, Bonnie (David) Beckert of Fort Madison, and Betty (Keith) McCord of Fort Madison; two sons, Don (Pam) Jones of Wever, and David (Neesa) Jones of West Point; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one sister, Joan (Charles) Ruschill of Denmark.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and two sisters.

Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, with the family to receive friends 5_6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Dean Graber officiating. Burial will be held at Claypoole Cemetery in rural Wever.

A memorial has been established in Bob's memory.

Online condolences to Bob's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
