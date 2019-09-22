|
Robert L. Brown, 82, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at his home early Wednesday morning, Sept. 18, 2019, at 5:30 a.m.
Robert was born Nov. 25, 1936, in Fort Madison. He graduated from Nauvoo High School in 1955.
On June 26, 1960, he was united in marriage with Reva G. Kelly.
He worked at Sheller-Globe in Keokuk for many years, retiring in 1999. He also farmed during those years. Robert was a hard worker who enjoyed woodworking and tending over 300 apple trees. He was an avid golfer and Chicago Cubs fan. He also enjoyed Illini basketball and fishing.
Robert is survived by his wife, Reva, of Carthage; a daughter, Deborah Lynn Livesay of Rogers, Ark.; six grandchildren, Ben (Carrie), Sam (Molly), Daniel and David Livesay and Robert Tyler (Erin) Brown and Kourtnea Elaine Brown; also aunts, an uncle and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Brown; and a son, Bob, in 2003.
Private family graveside services will be held at Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage.
Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019