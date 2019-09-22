Home

POWERED BY

Services
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Brown


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Brown Obituary
Robert L. Brown, 82, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at his home early Wednesday morning, Sept. 18, 2019, at 5:30 a.m.

Robert was born Nov. 25, 1936, in Fort Madison. He graduated from Nauvoo High School in 1955.

On June 26, 1960, he was united in marriage with Reva G. Kelly.

He worked at Sheller-Globe in Keokuk for many years, retiring in 1999. He also farmed during those years. Robert was a hard worker who enjoyed woodworking and tending over 300 apple trees. He was an avid golfer and Chicago Cubs fan. He also enjoyed Illini basketball and fishing.

Robert is survived by his wife, Reva, of Carthage; a daughter, Deborah Lynn Livesay of Rogers, Ark.; six grandchildren, Ben (Carrie), Sam (Molly), Daniel and David Livesay and Robert Tyler (Erin) Brown and Kourtnea Elaine Brown; also aunts, an uncle and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Brown; and a son, Bob, in 2003.

Private family graveside services will be held at Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now