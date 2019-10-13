Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kimzey Funeral Home
213 N Main St
Mount Pleasant, IA 52641
319-385-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Overton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. "Bob" Overton


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. "Bob" Overton Obituary
Robert L. "Bob" Overton, 87, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at home.
Private family services will be held at a later date. The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, is assisting the family
Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family for a charity to be named later. Online condolences may be directed to HYPERLINK "http://www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com" www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.
Bob was born March 21, 1932 in Donnellson. He was the son of Lee Harold and Helen Berniece (Best) Overton, He graduated from Donnellson High School and served in the US Army during the Korean War. On June 10, 1955 in Franklin, IA, Bob was united in marriage to Phyllis Jean Pardall.
Bob worked 33 years for the Rural Electric Cooperative.
Survivors include his wife Phyllis; three children, Kelly (Kay) Overton of Wayland, Laurie (Kim) Klopfenstein of Winfield, and Ann (Rick) Thomas of Mt. Pleasant; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a brother, Gene Overton of Iowa City.
His parents preceded him in death.
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now