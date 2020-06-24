Robert Leo Smith, 60, of Industry, Ill., formerly of Keokuk and Hannibal, Mo., died at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.



Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. The Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal.



A visitation is Friday, June 26, from 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

