Robert Leo Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Leo Smith, 60, of Industry, Ill., formerly of Keokuk and Hannibal, Mo., died at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. The Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal.

A visitation is Friday, June 26, from 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Service
11:00 AM
James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc.
302 S. 5th Street
Hannibal, MO 63401
(573) 221-8188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved