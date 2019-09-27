Home

Lunning Chapel
2620 Mount Pleasant St
Burlington, IA 52601
319-752-2771
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Robert Lore Chesnut Jr.


1926 - 2019
Robert Lore Chesnut Jr. Obituary
Robert Lore Chesnut Jr., 93 of Burlington, formerly of Wever, died at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.
Born Feb. 6, 1926, in Burlington, he was the son of Robert Lore Sr. and Effie Jane (Wills) Chesnut. He married Virginia B. James on Aug. 30, 194,7 in West Burlington.
Robert graduated from Burlington High School. He worked at General Electric for 21 years until his retirement.
He belonged to the Burlington Moose Lodge #579, Wever Odd Fellows Lodge #552, and Gold Wing Riders Club.
He belonged to the Denmark Congregational United Church of Christ.
Survivors include three daughters, Barbara (Stephen) Hartweg of Elvaston, Ill., Linda (Steven) Casady of Franklin, Wis., and Teresa Chesnut of Lake Worth Beach, Fla.; two sons, Robert L. (Jean) Chesnut III and Wayne (Jodi) Chesnut, both of Wever; one brother, Richard Chesnut of Georgia; two sisters, Emily (Duane) Peel of Denmark, and Dorothy Wolfe of Burlington; and a half-sister, Gloria (Dan) Gee of Orangevale, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Brenda Chesnut; and one sister, Ruth Underwood.
The funeral service for Mr. Chesnut will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept.30, at Lunning Chapel. Pastor Chad Savage will officiate. Interment will be in Beebe Cemetery in rural Wever.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, where the family will receive friends. Odd Fellows Rites will follow visitation at 5 p.m.
A memorial has been established for PAW Animal Shelter of Fort Madison.
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30, 2019
