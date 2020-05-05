Robert M. Boyer
1939 - 2020
Robert (Bob) M. Boyer Sr., 81, passed on April 30, 2020, in Grand Junction, Colo., after a short, courageous battle with cancer.

Bob was born on Jan. 29, 1939, in Keokuk, son of Grace (Humble) Land and Gilbert Boyer.

On the 2nd of June, 1957, Bob was married to the love of his life, Judith (Judy) Janelle Colvin. They were weeks away from celebrating their 63rd anniversary before his passing.

Bob's life was filled with many adventures and accomplishments. He was a man with talents and skills. He had an endless pursuit of perfection in anything and everything he had an interest in.

Bob was a switchman at Foote Mineral and a master mechanic at St. Louis Gear, in Keokuk. He also owned and operated Bill's Shoe Shop and Mr. Cobbler for 50 years, in both Iowa and Colorado. Bob was taught the shoe and leather business by Judys' father, Bill Colvin. Bob was a member of Hardin Lodge 29 A.F.A.M. for 50 years.

Bob's hobbies included guns, elk hunting, the great Colorado outdoors, leather carving, collecting Indian artifacts, country music, and riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He rode for 65 years.

Bob is survived by his wife, Judy, of Grand Junction; his sons, Robert (Mary Beth) of Longmont, Colo., Brian of Platteville, Wis., Bill (Robin) of Berthoud, Colo., and Tim (Sue) of Yorkville, Ill; and his daughters, Ann (Ray) Zumwalt of Leesburg, Ala., and Amanda (Jeremy) Thacker of Pocohontas, Ill. Their sons and daughters blessed Bob and Judy with 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Bob was preceeded in death by his parents, Grace (Humble) Land and Gilbert Boyer; step-father, Willard Land; sister, Judith Ann Bevering; brother, Gary Wayne of Sand Springs, Ola.; and a great-grandson, Colten Mark Boyer.

Bob's care has been entrusted with Martin Mortuary.

A memorial service will not be held. Instead, the family would be grateful if you could take a moment to leave condolences at martinmortuary.com.

Published in Daily Gate from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
