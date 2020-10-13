Robert S. "Bob" Vance, 95, of Farmington, died at 2:12 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home in Farmington.



The family will receive friends 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at First Baptist Church in Farmington.



A funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Chad Welch and the Rev. Daniel Vance officiating.



Those attending are encouraged to wear a mask and are required to social distance.



Burial will be at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington, with full military rites presented by Farmington American Legion Richardson-Anthony Post 231.

