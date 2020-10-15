1/1
Robert S. "Bob" Vance
1925 - 2020
Robert S. "Bob" Vance, 95, of Farmington, passed away at 2:12 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home in Farmington.

Bob was born on July 3, 1925, in DeWitt, Iowa, the son of Edward John and Ellen Sophia (Schelin) Vance. On June 12, 1955, he married Naomi Sue Smith at the First Baptist Church in Farmington. She preceded him in death on Dec. 21, 1972.

Survivors include one daughter, Karen Marshall of Farmington; two sons, Robert (Julie) Vance of Farmington, and Bill (Linda) Vance of Bonaparte; 16 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; one sister, Rachel Palmer; and two brothers-in-law. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Naomi; a daughter, Amy Jones; a brother, Edward Vance; and a sister, Ellen Boyer.

Bob was a graduate of DeWitt High School. He served in the United States Army as a medic during the Korean War. Bob was a member of the First Baptist Church in Farmington. He enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, gardening and most of all his family.

The family will receive friends between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the First Baptist Church in Farmington

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the First Baptist Church in Farmington, with Pastor Chad Welch and Pastor Daniel Vance officiating.

Those attending are encouraged to wear a mask and are required to social distance.

Burial will be at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington with full military rites presented by the Farmington American Legion Richardson - Anthony Post #231.

A memorial has been established in his memory for Every Step Hospice or First Baptist Church in Farmington.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
