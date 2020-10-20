Robert "Bob" Wayne Land, 64, of Keokuk, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.



Bob was born Sept. 19, 1956, the son of Lester and Joyce (Tripp) Land Sr., in Keokuk. He attended Keokuk High School.



On Dec. 23, 1994, he was united in marriage with Karla Finton in Warsaw, Ill.



Bob was part of the West K gang and a member of Saenger Halle, and enjoyed fishing, boating, camping and water skiing. He loved the river and, in the last years, would take a daily morning ride by the riverside. He loved fish frys, spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. Bob had many friends from his work over the years at Griffin Wheel, Methode Electronics, the Gingerbread House Bakery, and Walmart. He had most recently served as custodian for the Warsaw, Cardinal Stritch, and Keokuk Community School Districts.



Bob is survived by his wife, Karla Land, of Keokuk; children, Rebecca "Becky" Land of Amarillo, Texas, Robert S. Land of Keokuk, Nathan (Mandy) Land of Amarillo, Michaela (Jerrad) Gerveler of Keokuk, and Hunter (Katie) Land of Keokuk; grandchildren, Austin and Colton (Ivey) McDonald, Skylar, and Gage Johnson, Christian and Audrey Land, Brendon Walton, Brody, and Jacob Land, and Jillian and Milo Gerveler; two brothers, Lester (Jill) Land of Warsaw, and Tony (Paula) Land of Hamilton, Ill.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Joy Lynn Land; and two brothers, Kenny and Donald Lee Land.



Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Crossview Fellowship Church in Keokuk.



Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.



In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.



Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.

