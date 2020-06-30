Robin Renae Runge
1965 - 2020
Robin Renae Runge, 55, of Springfield, Ill., passed away at 12:12 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home.

Robin was born June 26, 1965, in Quincy, Ill., to Weldon and Patricia Koehler McMillen.

She was married to Matt Runge on August 8, 1987, in Bethlehem United Church of Christ in Sutter, Ill. He survives.

Professionally, Robin was a teacher for many years.

Robin enjoyed chocolate, walks with her husband, Matt, and riding her bike. Most of all, time with her family was most important to her.

Robin attended Bethlehem United Church of Christ in Sutter.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mother; three children, Ty Runge (Lexie), Ryan Runge, and Carly Runge; one grandchild, Maclin Runge; and one brother, Ross McMillen.

She was preceded in death by her father.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Bethlehem United Church of Christ in Sutter. The Rev. Mack Binder will officiate.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1, from 5-7 p.m., at Bethlehem United Church of Christ.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem United Church of Christ.

The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bethlehem United Church of Christ
JUL
2
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Bethlehem United Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
