Rodney M. Warner, 76, of Bonaparte, died at 8:25 a.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.



A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the Bonaparte Cemetery, with the Rev. Sally Barrett officiating, and military rites presented by Bonaparte American Legion Post 563.



Social distancing requirements will be in place. Wearing a mask is encouraged.

