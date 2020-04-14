Home

Roger Lee Bachman


1963 - 2020
Roger Lee Bachman Obituary
Roger Lee Bachman, 57, died at 5:20 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, at Colorado Springs Hospital.
He was born Feb. 21, 1963.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, services are pending.
At the time of his death, he had been employed as a ranch hand in Colorado. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his longterm girlfriend, Susan Rae White-Lemon; his son, Denver White; his siblings, Bryan Bachman of Fort Madison, Sharon Lein of Des Moines, Harvey Bachman of Gladstone, Mo., Karen Perez of Ottumwa, Connie Herrera of Fort Madison, and Charles Bachman of Fort Madison.
He is preceded in death by father, Harvey Bachman, and his mother, Maxine V. "Ginny" Franklin.
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
