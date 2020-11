Or Copy this URL to Share

Roger Leslie Christy, 78, of Alexandria, Mo., died at 3:36 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Blessing Hospital, Quincy, Ill.



A memorial visitation honoring the life of Roger will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka, Mo.



In accordance with Roger's wishes, cremation rites will be conducted.



Funeral services will be held at a later date.

